CEO Joseph Lekach said the company’s greenhouse, where it grows all its marijuana flower, makes it stand out from other companies in Massachusetts. He said growing marijuana in a greenhouse, using natural sunshine, is “growing as nature intended.”

Apothca, which has been operating a medical dispensary in Lynn since November 2018, will start recreational marijuana sales at 10 a.m. Saturday. The company also operates a medical dispensary in Arlington and is looking to open another store in Boston.

The city of Lynn is getting its first recreational marijuana shop with the opening of Apothca’s adult-use store on Saturday.

“You’re able to get bigger buds and more flavorful buds because of the fact that you’re using the power of the sun as much as humanly possible,” he said.

Here’s what to know if you plan to shop at Apothca in Lynn:

Location

The store is located at 491 Lynnway in Lynn.

Hours

The store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking

The parking lot at the store will be temporarily closed during the store’s opening for adult-use sales.

Customers should park at a lot nearby at 98 Lynnway, where a free shuttle service will take customers to and from the store.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash, debit cards, or the CanPay app.

Purchasing limits

The company is not putting any purchasing limits in place beyond the state-mandated limits.

Can you preorder?

Yes.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.