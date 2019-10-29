Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.
The US Department of Agriculture has finished developing rules for hemp manufacturing and will soon be accepting state regulatory plans for the crop, according to a draft document obtained by Marijuana Moment on Tuesday.
The document is expected to be publicly released later Tuesday and an interim final rule on hemp will be formally published in the Federal Register later this week. States and tribes will then be allowed to submit their plans to the USDA for approval. Any jurisdictions that do not send plans will fall under the department’s general guidelines for producing the crop, which was federally legalized under the 2014 Farm Bill.
The regulations cover the requirements for where hemp can be grown, THC testing standards, the disposal process for crops that don’t meet federal standards, and licensing protocol.
This development comes days after the White House Office of Management and Budget finalized its review of the USDA’s interim final rule. A public comment period will be opened following the official publication of the rules.
Once the rules are finalized, hemp farmers will be eligible for a series of federal agriculture programs, including crop insurance. Previously, the USDA said farmers could only gain coverage under the 2014 version of the farm bill.
The department also clarified the rules on importing and exporting hemp seeds and plants this month, and it said in August that it would accept intellectual property applications for seed-propagated hemp.
Read the draft USDA hemp rules: