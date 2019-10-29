Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

The US Department of Agriculture has finished developing rules for hemp manufacturing and will soon be accepting state regulatory plans for the crop, according to a draft document obtained by Marijuana Moment on Tuesday.

The document is expected to be publicly released later Tuesday and an interim final rule on hemp will be formally published in the Federal Register later this week. States and tribes will then be allowed to submit their plans to the USDA for approval. Any jurisdictions that do not send plans will fall under the department’s general guidelines for producing the crop, which was federally legalized under the 2014 Farm Bill.