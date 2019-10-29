The Baker administration projects that a three-month ban on retail nicotine and marijuana vaping products has the potential to cost private businesses $7 million to $8 million in sales.

The estimate was included in paperwork filed with Secretary of State William Galvin’s office by the Department of Public Health on Monday. The filing was required to implement an emergency regulation in compliance with a Superior Court judge’s order that questioned the way Governor Charlie Baker implemented his temporary ban on vaping product sales.

DPH officials said the ban would cost the state about $35,000, and the out-of-pocket cost to comply with the ban would be “minimal” for the private sector, but had the potential to cost store owners up to $8 million in lost sales.