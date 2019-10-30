Health officials in Massachusetts announced earlier this month that the first person had died from a vaping illness — a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. Officials have not yet released any details about the person whose death was announced Wednesday.

No further information is currently available.

A second person has died from a vaping-related illness in Massachusetts, state officials said Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported 61 cases of vaping-related illnesses to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday. About 51 percent of the cases have been in people under the age of 30.

About 64 percent of patients with vaping-related illnesses in Massachusetts have said they used THC-containing vaporizers. About a third of patients said they used nicotine vapes exlusively.

Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced the second death during an interview on WGBH Wednesday morning.

Nationwide, more than 1,600 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related, the CDC announced last week. At least 34 people have died, not counting the latest death in Massachusetts.

