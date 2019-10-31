A Superior Court judge sided with Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday when he denied a motion by vape store owners to block the administration from enforcing its emergency regulation banning the sale of nicotine vaping products.
In his ruling, Judge Douglas Wilkins also revealed that the administration is planning a Nov. 22 public hearing on the ban and will file a statement outlining the estimated impact on small business owners on Nov. 1.
“The CDC has issued a clear warning stating that the outbreak of these vaping-associated lung illnesses and deaths cannot at this time be attributed to a single substance or product and has urged consumers to stop vaping, as medical experts continue to research what is making people sick,” spokeswoman Anisha Chakrabarti said in a statement.
The ruling came the same day that the state announced the second vaping-related death in Massachusetts of a woman in her 40s who had reported vaping nicotine.