An East Bridgewater vape business has received a cease and desist order from local officials after allegedly selling vapes despite a statewide temporary ban on sales of the products ordered by Governor Charlie Baker at the end of September.

The owner of Lifestyle Vape, on Bedford Street in East Bridgewater, received the cease and desist order Tuesday after officials from the local Board of Health heard complaints from residents that the store was still selling the banned vaping products.

Baker issued a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts on Sept. 24 after an onslaught of vaping illnesses had been reported nationwide. As of Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 1,800 have been diagnosed with the vaping-related illnesses, and at least 37 people have died. Two people have died in Massachusetts.