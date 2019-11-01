An East Bridgewater vape business has received a cease and desist order from local officials after allegedly selling vapes despite a statewide temporary ban on sales of the products ordered by Governor Charlie Baker at the end of September.
The owner of Lifestyle Vape, on Bedford Street in East Bridgewater, received the cease and desist order Tuesday after officials from the local Board of Health heard complaints from residents that the store was still selling the banned vaping products.
Baker issued a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts on Sept. 24 after an onslaught of vaping illnesses had been reported nationwide. As of Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 1,800 have been diagnosed with the vaping-related illnesses, and at least 37 people have died. Two people have died in Massachusetts.
Officers surveilled the store Tuesday and saw a man leave the store and “place an item into one of his pockets. The man then left the parking lot in his vehicle,” according to police.
About 20 minutes later, in what officers say was an “unrelated incident,” East Bridgewater police pulled the man over for failing to stop at a stop sign. Detectives arrived at the scene to talk to the man and found out he had purchased a vape from the Lifestyle Vape store.
Officers seized the vape as evidence.
According to police, the business may face fines and other disciplinary action from the town beyond the cease and desist order.
