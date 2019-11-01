Retired Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee, who has been a longtime cannabis advocate, is expected to be at the Wednesday celebration.

The company, which is based in Wakefield, announced that Friday would be the “soft launch” of recreational sales at their Oxford store, with the official grand opening on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Curaleaf, one of the world’s largest cannabis companies, opened its first recreational marijuana store in Massachusetts on Friday, starting on an appointment-only basis.

For the first month of the store’s recreational sales, customers will be required to make an appointment. If a customer arrives without an appointment, they will be directed to a standby tent, where they can make an appointment if there are slots available.

Here’s what else you need to know if you plan to shop at Curaleaf’s Oxford store:

Location

The store is located at 425 Main St. in Oxford.

Hours

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. on Sundays.

Parking

There will be five designated parking spots for medical marijuana patients. For adult-use customers who arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled appointment, if an adult-use spot on site is available, “it’s your lucky day,” the company wrote on its website.

Otherwise, all adult-use and standby customers are required to park at an offsite parking lot at 430 Main St.

There is a shuttle bus there that will bring customers between the store and the parking lot.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or the CanPay app. Credit cards, debit cards, and checks will not be accepted.

A traditional ATM is on site.

