Two recreational marijuana stores received final approval Friday to open as early as next week — one in Brockton and the other in Millis.

The Cannabis Contol Commission announced Friday afternoon they had granted “commence operations” notices to In Good Health Inc. in Brockton and CommCan Inc. in Millis to open for recreational sales after three calendar days. Each store can open as early as Tuesday.

The commission also gave permission to In Good Health to begin manufacturing and cultivating products as early as Tuesday, and a separate company, Theory Wellness Inc., also received the OK to manufacture and cultivate beginning next week.