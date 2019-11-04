The Supreme Judicial Court has agreed to hear arguments related to Governor Charlie Baker’s emergency ban on vaping products, elevating to the state’s highest court a legal argument brought by the Vapor Technology Association against the administration’s ban.

The SJC will hear arguments in the case during its December sitting, the court announced in an order issued Monday.

The governor’s administration must file its brief with the court by Nov. 13, and the plaintiffs and interveners must file theirs by Nov. 25. The SJC transferred the governor’s appeal of an Oct. 21 Superior Court order denying a stay and requiring the administration to go through the emergency regulation process to keep its ban on the sale of vaping products in place.