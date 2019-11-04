GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited a month ago for possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, as well as speeding.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the citations stem from a Sept. 29 traffic stop while Smith and two other teammates were returning to Green Bay from a trip to Chicago.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old Smith was pulled over after deputies clocked him going 81 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.