SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A third Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury, the state Department of Public Health reports.

Health department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold on Thursday declined to give the age of the victim or the time or location of the death, citing privacy concerns.

According to the department, 166 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping.