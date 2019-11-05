State lawmakers clearly wanted the cannabis commission to oversee the medical marijuana industry and prioritize access for patients, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled. He added that the ban on medical cannabis vapes could cause “irreparable harm” to patients who rely on vaping products to treat severe pain and other conditions, and could lead them to use opioids or illicit drugs.

The ruling does not apply to the ban on tobacco or recreational marijuana vapes.

Governor Charlie Baker’s ban on medical marijuana vaping products will end next week unless the state Cannabis Control Commission votes to keep it in place, a state judge ruled Tuesday.

To avoid disrupting the market, Wilkins allowed Baker’s ban on medical marijuana vapes to remain in effect until noon on Nov. 12, giving the cannabis commission until then to decide whether to adopt emergency regulations similar to the ban, in whole or in part, to change them, or to decline to enact a ban at all.

The ban on both marijuana and nicotine vaping product sales has been in effect since Sept. 24, when Baker announced a public health emergency amid a national outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses that have killed at least 37 and sickened more than 1,800 people. Since the announcement, federal officials have said the evidence increasingly points to most of the illnesses being linked to illicit-market marijuana products; however some patients reported vaping only nicotine.

Two women have died in Massachusetts, and health officials said they both vaped only nicotine. Another 61 people suffered lung injuries due to vaping in the state, authorities said.

Based on state laws governing marijuana access, the judge wrote, Baker’s Department of Public Health “very likely exceeded its authority.”

The Legislature granted the cannabis commission “exclusive powers over medical marijuana,” and defined the Department of Public Health’s role as to “work collaboratively” and in “an advisory role,” Wilkins wrote.

The commission did not immediately comment, saying it was reviewing the ruling. Neither did Baker’s administration or the Department of Public Health.

One of the patients involved in the lawsuit, cannabis consultant Will Luzier, praised the judge’s ruling.

“We believe the judge made the correct decision,” said Luzier, who said he relies on marijuana vaping products to relieve his arthritis and ocular hypertension. “The governor’s adminstration overstepped their mandate,” he said, adding that the 2016 ballot iniative suggested vaping products should be available for sale, which was “an expression of the will of the people.”

In his ruling, Wilkins also noted that lawmakers set up the cannabis commission to be independent from the governor. Lawmakers placed the laws about the commission under the section of state law involving the state treasurer, not the governor, Wilkins wrote, and granted the governor sole appointing authority over just one of the five cannabis commissioners. The rest of the commissioners are appointed through votes that include the treasurer and the attorney general.

The Department of Public Health is “asserting the power to commandeer the [Cannabis Control Commission] to implement DPH’s vision of medical marijuana regulation despite CCC’s exclusive authority over that subject,” he wrote. “That squarely violates [state law].”

Additionally, Wilkins wrote, the Legislature ordered “all” power over medical marijuana to be transferred from the Department of Public Health to the cannabis commission, a change that occurred last December.

“The obvious purpose of the transfer of ‘all’ power over medical marijuana was to change the inputs into decision-making in this area,” Wilkins wrote, so that “medical marijuana regulation would reflect broader representation of affected communities and individuals.”

“The legislature did not want DPH to regulate medical marijuana, but the Emergency Regulations do just that,” Wilkins wrote. “The conflict with the legislative scheme could not be clearer.”

Naomi Martin