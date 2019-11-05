Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at either dispensary:

In Good Health Inc. in Brockton and CommCan Inc. in Millis each received “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission Friday, and each store opened its doors to customers Tuesday.

Two more recreational marijuana shops opened their doors to customers this week, adding to the 30 adult-use stores that had already opened elsewhere across the state.

In Good Health Inc. — Brockton

Opening day: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Location

The store is located at 1200 West Chestnut St. in Brockton.

Hours

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Parking

The store has 50 parking spaces available for adult-use customers and another 22 reserved for medical marijuana patients.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or debit cards. There is a traditional ATM on site.

Purchasing limits

There will initially be some purchasing limits for adult-use customers only, beyond the state-mandated limits. Check with the company for more details.

Can you preorder?

Medical marijuana patients can preorder, but recreational customers can not.

In Good Health in Brockton. In Good Health Inc.

CommCan Inc. — Millis

Soft opening day: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Official opening day: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Location

The store is located at 1525 Main St. in Millis.

Hours

The store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Parking

The store has a parking lot on site and a satellite lot just steps from the store, if additional parking is needed.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or a debit card.

Purchasing limits

Customers will have some purchasing limits, beyond the state-mandated ones. Those limits include a maximum of two one-eighth containers of flower per transaction.

Limits are subject to change each day, and the company plans to post updates on its website.

Can you preorder?

Yes, customers can order ahead on the company’s website.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.