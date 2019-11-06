A third person has died from a vaping-related illness in Massachusetts, state officials announced Wednesday.
The person — a man in his 50s from Worcester County — reportedly vaped both nicotine and THC, the psychoactive compound found in mariuana. He is among more than 200 cases of suspected vaping illnesses that have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
DPH officials have reported 68 of those cases to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of them have been under the age of 30.
Two other people in Massachusetts have died from vaping illnesses: a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. Both of them vaped nicotine products only.
“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury,’’ Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. “This disease is serious and potentially fatal and we are continuing to investigate the cause.”
