A third person has died from a vaping-related illness in Massachusetts, state officials announced Wednesday.

The person — a man in his 50s from Worcester County — reportedly vaped both nicotine and THC, the psychoactive compound found in mariuana. He is among more than 200 cases of suspected vaping illnesses that have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

DPH officials have reported 68 of those cases to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About half of them have been under the age of 30.