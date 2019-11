CHINA, Maine — Residents of several Maine municipalities voted to change local laws about marijuana as the state prepares for legalized recreational use of the drug.

The Bangor Daily News reports at least four municipalities passed marijuana-related questions on Tuesday, while three others rejected them.

The state plans to start accepting cultivation, manufacturing, and retail license applications beginning on Dec. 5. That means retail sales of adult use marijuana could begin early next year, more than three years after voters approved legalization in a statewide vote.