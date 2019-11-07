Shawn Collins, executive director of the state Cannabis Control Commission, said at a packed monthly meeting that he would make his decision before or around noon Tuesday, the time a judge has ordered Governor Charlie Baker’s ban lifted on medical marijuana vape sales. (The judge’s order, which said the commission should oversee medical marijuana access, did not affect Baker’s four-month ban on recreational marijuana or nicotine vapes. )

The state’s top marijuana regulator said Thursday he may lift a ban on sales of vaporizers for raw cannabis “flower” for medical patients, but would likely not allow the sale of cannabis oil vaping products to patients to resume in the near future.

Collins said he may order a quarantine of all marijuana oil vaping products, but he wanted to wait to decide until Tuesday because of pending legal appeals and a federal investigation into the cause of a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses.

“At this point, vaporized flower does not appear to be implicated [as a culprit] by any of the national discussions,” Collins said. “It would be a surgical, narrow approach but one I think we would be well within our existing authority to consider and be justifed in doing so.”

The commission’s five members voted to affirm Collins’ authority to act on the matter, and passed a measure saying they intended to eventually regulate the ingredients, testing, hardware, manufacturing, and other issues around vaping products based on evidence, including public comments.

As part of gathering that evidence, the commission will formally request information from the Department of Public Health on whether any illnesses in Massachusetts were linked to regulated marijuana vapes.

Hoffman, the chairman, urged his fellow commissioners to commit to a timeline for beginning the regulatory process.

“We would be shirking our responsibility to leave it open-ended, to leave it at, ‘Some point in the future, unspecified, we’re going to talk about a regulatory process,’” Hoffman said. “People’s lives are at stake here.”

But other commissioners said they needed more information before committing to a timetable.

“I go to sleep thinking about this. I wake up thinking about this,” said Commissioner Jen Flanagan. “We’ve got to take the time to get it right in the first place. The data is what we need.”

After the meeting, two patients who were involved in the lawsuit against Baker’s ban said they were disappointed.

“It’s unfortunate that patients will not have access to their medicine on Tuesday at 12:01 [p.m.],” said patient Will Luzier, a cannabis advocate. “I appreciate Chairman [Steven] Hoffman’s sense of urgency around this, and I certainly wish the rest of the commissioners shared that.”

Commissioner Shaleen Title told reporters that the commission, in making its decision, should weigh the potential impact of sending people to illicit vaping products, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified as linked to most of the illnesses nationwide.

“Any action has consequences,” Title said. “If we’re going to make a decision, it’s going to be based on evidence.”

On Tuesday, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled that state law was clear that the commission, not Baker’s administration, should oversee medical marijuana. He said Baker’s ban would lift at noon Nov. 12, giving the commission a week to decide whether to uphold, change, or lift the ban.

In his ruling, Wilkins said that the ban on medical cannabis vapes could cause “irreparable harm” to patients who rely on vaping products to treat severe pain and other conditions.

Baker’s administration has appealed the ruling. The Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments on the case in December, but may act before then.

The ban on both marijuana and nicotine vaping product sales has been in effect since Sept. 24, when Baker announced a public health emergency amid the lung ailments that have killed at least 39 and sickened more than 1,800 people nationwide.

Baker said at the time the ban was necessary to give investigators time to pinpoint the cause of the ailments. Since the announcement, federal officials have said the evidence increasingly points to most of the illnesses being linked to illicit-market marijuana products; however, some patients reported vaping only nicotine.

Three people have died in Massachusetts, and 68 cases of the illness in the state have been reported to federal officials, authorities said.

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NaomiMartin.