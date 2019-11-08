The breakthrough — as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have characterized it — suggests that vitamin E acetate could be a primary culprit but not the only one.

Authorities said they believe vitamin E acetate is a main culprit behind the lung illnesses, which have largely been linked to vaping products obtained through the illicit market. But officials said at least a few illnesses were “anecdotally” linked to state-licensed cannabis dispensaries. Many Massachusetts dispensaries have insisted their products are free of vitamin E acetate.

Federal officials say they’ve found at least one possible cause of the vaping-related illnesses that have killed at least 40 people nationwide and have sickened more than 2,000.

Advertisement

“It is possible that more than one compound or ingredient could be a cause of lung injury, and evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out contribution of other toxicants to EVALI,” the recently developed acronym for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury, the CDC wrote in a newly published report.

Released Friday, the report dives into data the federal health agency collected from 29 patients in 10 different states who had vaping-related illnesses, including two people who died. Connecticut was the only New England state included in the data collection.

Researchers found Vitamin E acetate in all 29 fluid specimens, and the majority of those patients reported using THC-containing products.

“Until the relationship of vitamin E acetate and lung health is better characterized, it is important that vitamin E acetate not be added to e-cigarette, or vaping, products,” the CDC wrote in its report.



In a phone call with reporters Friday, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said researchers continue to be most concerned about products coming from the illicit market, but they aren’t ready to rule out state-licensed dispensary products, either.

Advertisement

“The states that have dispensaries for marijuana set their own regulatory measures in terms of what needs to be done, what ingredients are allowable, or what documentation on the quality of production, distribution, and handling has been made,” Schuchat said. “It is possible that vitamin E acetate may be included in some dispensary controlled products in one state or another. And it’s possible it’s there intentionally, and it’s possible it’s there unintentionally.”

Illinois’s state epidemiologist, Jennifer Layden, also took part in Friday’s media briefing and said her state hasn’t seen any cases connected with their medical marijuana program. Illinois legalized recreational marijuana this year, but its adult-use program won’t take effect until January.

Schuchat emphasized that most illnesses associated with marijuana vaping products have been connected to the illicit market, but “the information is continuing to be collected.”

“My understanding is there’s some anecdotal information right now about individuals who only report getting products from licensed dispensaries, and exactly what those products are and whether they were as labeled or as expected to be produced is unclear,” she said. “I think we have a few cases that I’m aware of, but I don’t have the details.”

In Massachusetts, state health officials have reported at least 68 illnesses to the CDC, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday. Three people have died.

Governor Charlie Baker banned the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts at the end of September — including regulated cannabis vaporizers. His decision has been widely criticized by some regulators, cannabis consumers, patients, and many others who say his ban will send more people to the illicit market.

Advertisement

Despite legal challenges to the ban, he’s defended it, arguing that without more information about what’s causing the illnesses, he’s not prepared to allow any vaping products to be sold — regulated or illicit.

“For me, the whole thing is terribly troubling because we haven’t been able to secure an answer from any of these state and federal agencies that are looking into this yet that makes it possible for us to say to the public, ‘This is the answer. Don’t do this,’ ” he told reporters this week.

A judge this week gave the Cannabis Control Commission the authority to determine the next steps on the ban for medical marijuana patients exclusively. The ban on vapes for patients could lift at noon Tuesday if the commission doesn’t act to keep it in place before then.

Shaleen Title, one of the state’s five cannabis commissioners, wrote on Twitter on Friday morning that the commission needs information about whether any illnesses in Massachusetts are connected to regulated vaporizers, and it has requested that data from state health officials.

“One obvious thing we need is information as to whether any of the illnesses are linked to regulated products, and which ones, so we can consider appropriate action such as a quarantine or recall,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.