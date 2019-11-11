Bloomberg -- Rocker Neil Young says he passed the U.S. citizenship test, but he’s not legal yet.

“I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem,” the Canada native wrote on his website.

Young cited an April U.S. policy alert that says, “An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana related activities may lack GMC [good moral character] if found to have violated federal law, even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.”