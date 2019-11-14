PARIS — Authorities in French Polynesia have handed preliminary drug charges to the founder of world-renowned circus Cirque du Soleil.

State broadcaster Polynesie 1 showed Guy Laliberte released from custody Wednesday after appearing before a judge in the South Pacific territory’s capital Papeete on the island of Tahiti.

His lawyer Yves Piriou told Polynesie 1 that Laliberte did nothing wrong and that the case was overblown because of his client’s fame.