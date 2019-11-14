Insa opened its first recreational store in Easthampton in December 2018 and was among the first retailers to offer customers adult-use marijuana products.

Insa Inc. opened its adult-use pot shop in Salem this week, adding to the state’s log of nearly three dozen recreational marijuana shops across Massachusetts.

The company also has a medical dispensary in Springfield, where company leaders have sued the City Council over the rejection of their proposal to open a shop for adult-use sales in the city, MassLive reported.

Salem’s first recreational marijuana shop, Alternative Therapies Group, was the state’s third, and it opened on an appointment-only basis in December 2018. That appointment-only requirement was later dropped.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at Insa in Salem:

Location

Insa is located at 462 Highland Ave. in Salem.

Hours

Insa is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Parking

The company has its own parking lot on-site, and there is additional parking at an adjoining parking lot at a nearby Walmart.

Payment

Insa accepts cash and debit cards.

Purchasing limits

The company expects to have some limits on flower purchases during the first week of sales, but it plans to otherwise follow state purchasing limits.

Can you preorder?

Yes, customers can order ahead of time online and on the phone.

