Massachusetts health officials have reported five new cases of vaping-related illnesses to federal investigators over the last week, bringing the total number of cases officially reported in the state to 73.

The majority of the cases in Massachusetts continue to involve vaporizers with THC, the psychoactive compound of marijuana. Of the 73 patients reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40 percent of them used THC products only and an additional 25 percent used a combination of nicotine and THC products, according to the state Department of Public Health’s weekly update, which was released Wednesday.

About a third of patients — 29 percent — reported using nicotine products only, and a handful of other patients used products with CBD, a nonpsychoactive compound that can be extracted from marijuana or hemp.