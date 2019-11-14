Federal health officials said Thursday that they’re investigating more than 2,100 cases of vaping-related illnesses nationwide, including at least 42 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have received 2,172 reports of confirmed and probable cases, according to the agency’s latest data from its investigation.
Reports of vaping illnesses have come from 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Alaska remains the only state that has not reported a vaping illness.
The CDC’s latest numbers do not include the third vaping-related death in Massachusetts, which state health officials announced on Nov. 6.
Advertisement
The federal agency is continuing to warn people not to use vaping devices, particularly those with THC, a psychoactive compound that comes from marijuana.
“CDC recommends that people should not use e-cigarette, or vaping, products that contain THC, particularly from informal sources like friends, or family, or in-person or online dealers,” the CDC wrote on its website.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.