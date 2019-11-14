Thailand is speeding up legal changes to liberalize its nascent medical marijuana industry, according to the country’s health minister.

The changes will allow household cultivation of six cannabis plants to increase supplies for medical products, Anutin Charnvirakul said in a speech in Bangkok late Wednesday. The move will also give Thais a crop they can grow to boost their incomes, he said.

“We are in the process of changing laws to freely allow the medical use of marijuana,” he said. “We have high confidence that marijuana will be among the major agricultural products for Thai households. We are speeding up the law changes. But there is a process to it.”