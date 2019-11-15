Apple said health authorities “have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.”

“We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple said on Friday that it would ban vaping apps from its online store, affecting 181 apps in total.

“We agree, and we’ve updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted,” the company added.

Advertisement

Cases of vaping-related illnesses have been rising, with more than 40 deaths and more than 2,000 illnesses, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has urged people to avoid vaping anything because the cause of illnesses still remains unclear.

Apple, which had already stopped in June accepting new apps that promote vaping, will now ban downloads altogether of apps that promote vaping by helping people find stores or flavors, or allowing them to control temperature and lighting on their vape pens.

Apple users who have already downloaded the apps will be able to continue using them and transfer them onto new devices.

Apple’s decision was supported by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “By taking e-cigarette related apps off the App Store, Apple will help reduce youth exposure to e-cigarette marketing and discourage youth use of these products, said Matthew L. Myers, the president of the campaign.

News of Apple’s decision was first reported by Axios.