PORTLAND, Maine — A Vermont man who authorities say bought a kilogram of marijuana in Maine to distribute to his friends in Vermont has been sentenced to probation and fined.

The Sun Journal reports that a federal judge sentenced 71-year-old Charles Caliri, of Woodstock, to three years probation and fined him $10,000.

Caliri said he was trying to save money by buying his marijuana in Maine rather than buying it legally in Vermont. Vermont has medical marijuana dispensaries, but has not legalized adult-use sales.