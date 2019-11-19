HOLYOKE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who founded a company to cultivate recreational marijuana faces a $50,000 fine for allegedly selling $1.3 million in unregistered securities to about 40 investors.

The secretary of state’s office says it reached a consent order last week with David Caputo, founder of Positronic Farms.

The 55-year-old Holyoke man had planned to convert an old paper mill into a cultivation facility.