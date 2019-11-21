But some residents said the move is necessary to ease traffic congestion, noise, trash, and the consumption of products outside the New England Treatment Access store in Brookline Village.

The change would shake up the market in Greater Boston, where marijuana stores are already scarce.

BROOKLINE — Town Meeting members were poised to vote Thursday night on a proposal that would require all recreational marijuana shops in town to operate on an appointment-only basis for at least two years.

“If we can reduce the number of people coming into NETA at a time, we can reduce the nuisance,” resident Faith Michaels told Town Meeting members.

Michaels said she has spoken with dozens of business owners who said NETA customers have been disruptive to their businesses and have made it near-impossible for their own customers to find parking spots outside.

“This will allow local shoppers a shot a parking space,” she said.

Appointments would also be required of other cannabis companies that open an adult-use retail store in town. Medical marijuana operations would not be affected.

Residents are also looking to require cannabis stores to close by 8 p.m. Leaders at NETA, which now closes at 10 p.m., have agreed to make that change.

But not all neighbors have had the same negative experiences with the store on Washington Street.

Sam Levine, who lives on White Place just a few homes away from the store, said he hasn’t seen all the reported disruptions. He just wants police to crack down on enforcing the resident-only parking restrictions on side streets in the area.

“The impacts of NETA on my street have been exaggerated," Levine told Town Meeting members Thursday. “There is no urgent crisis on White Place.”

Levine emphasized that NETA is not to blame for the issues that already exist in Brookline Village, where he said other businesses and construction projects bring their own vehicle congestion and foot traffic.

“Brookline Village is a busy and growing area, not a country lane,” he said.

NETA is the closest recreational marijuana store to Boston, where shops have not yet opened. Garden Remedies in Newton has operated on an appointment-only basis since its opening in May.

NETA officials said they have taken steps to address the concerns raised by residents. They’ve posted signs in their stores and on the company website emphasizing their “good neighbor policy.”

“Thanks for helping us be good neighbors,” one reminder on the online menu said.

But Paul Warren, a Town Meeting member who is part of the group of residents who brought forward the appointment-only proposal, disputed NETA’s assertion that it has been a partner to the community.

“Great partners do not offer to reduce hours only after the Select Board puts that reduction on their agenda,” he said. “Great partners don’t send nine-page legal letters threatening lawsuits when the town plans to exercise its right to regulate its commercial industry.”

Amanda Rositano, president of NETA, told Town Meeting members that the company has “established a positive, productive dialogue with many of our closest neighbors.”

“We acknowledge that legal cannabis is new and that we are bringing more visitors to Brookline Village. We have been listening, and NETA agreed to a 23 percent reduction in its operating hours to limit adult-use customers in the evening,” she said. “But the prospect of mandatory appointments is a serious concern for our business and our customers. It is not what the law intended.”

Rositano also shared the concerns from customers who have enjoyed the anonymity of walking into a store, buying a marijuana product, and walking out without leaving a digital footprint behind them.

By requiring appointments, Rositano said, there is no way to ensure that same anonymity.

“No matter how you look at it, there is no such thing as an anonymous appointment,” Rositano said. “Any appointment requires a digital footprint, which raises privacy concerns. Allowing people to walk in at their convenience, without a phone call or e-mail, is the best way to protect privacy.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.