Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled that Baker had not properly implemented the ban on nicotine vape sales as an emergency regulation, and he would need to hold a public hearing and properly analyze the ban’s effects on small businesses and consumers.

The hearing comes after a state judge ruled in October that Governor Charlie Baker’s ban on vape sales could stay in place — but only if he followed procedures that included giving businesses and the public a chance to voice their concerns about the ban’s effect.

Massachusetts health officials will host a public hearing Friday on the state-mandated ban on vaping product sales, which was implemented in September amid a rash of vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

Earlier this month, Wilkins ruled that the law gives the Cannabis Control Commission authority — instead of the governor — over the ban on medical marijuana vaping products.

The commission ordered licensed shops and dispensaries to quarantine any cannabis oil vaporizers but allowed them to restart their sales of flower vaporizers to medical marijuana patients. It’s not clear how many dispensaries actually sell flower vapes.

Though state officials posted notice of the public meeting as required, information about the hearing was difficult to find on the state health department’s website Thursday. It was not posted on the department’s pages for vaping or for upcoming events.

Friday’s hearing will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Public Health Council Room on the second floor of the Department of Public Health, located at 250 Washington St. in Boston.

People can also submit written testimony to the Department of Public Health by 5 p.m. Friday. Anyone who wants to submit written testimony can e-mail it to reg.testimony@state.ma.us with the words “vaping products regulation” in the subject line.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.