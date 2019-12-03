A North Attleborough man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that he illegally grew 63 marijuana plants in a detached garage next to his home.

Michael Alves, 41, told police after they searched his home and garage in October that he is a registered medical marijuana patient and that he thought his medical card gave him the authority to grow up to 99 plants, according to court records. In Massachusetts, households with just a single adult can grow up to six marijuana plants; households of two or more adults can grow up to 12 plants.

Police searched his home on Oct. 11 after a weekslong investigation that included analyzing his electricity bills and finding that the bills for his garage were unusually high. Police said the garage electricity bills were “15 to 20 times higher than the main residence,” according to an incident narrative report submitted to the court. He was charged as much as $2,496.83 for the month of April.