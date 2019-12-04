Massachusetts health officials have reported 90 confirmed and probable vaping-related illnesses to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday.

Eight of the cases have been reported in the past week, including three people who said they vaped nicotine exclusively, two people who said they vaped THC exclusively, and one person who said they vaped both. In two cases, the patients either vaped CBD or it is not known what the person vaped.

THC and CBD are found in marijuana and hemp, two types of cannabis plants. THC, which is found in higher concentrations in marijuana, is the psychoactive compound that makes people high.