Woods didn’t pull over immediately and told police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco he had dropped the marijuana cigarette in the half-empty water bottle before he stopped, Officer Blake Simmons wrote in a police report provided Thursday. The Cowboys’ practice facility is located in Frisco.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.

The 26-year-old Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

There wasn’t any information on an attorney for Woods. The Cowboys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Woods won’t play Thursday night in Chicago because of a knee injury that has sidelined him for two straight games.

The fourth-year player earned a starting role in Dallas last season after spending two years with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent.