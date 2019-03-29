Menu Visit The Boston Globe
Pennsylvania mother set to plead guilty in daughter’s murder, dismemberment

FILE - This combination of file photos provided on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by the Bucks County District Attorney shows Sara Packer, left, and Jacob Sullivan. A jury is considering the death penalty or life in prison for Sullivan in the 2016 rape and murder of 14-year-old Grace Packer, while Grace's mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to first-degree murder in exchange for a life sentence. (Bucks County District Attorney via AP, File)
Bucks County District Attorney via AP, File
Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan.
By the Associated Press  

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — A woman is set to plead guilty in the 2016 rape, murder and dismemberment of her 14-year-old daughter.

Former adoptions supervisor Sara Packer agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. She’s due to appear in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom Friday afternoon.

Packer admitted in court last week that she plotted to kill her adoptive daughter, Grace Packer, saying she hated the teenager and ‘‘wanted her to go away.’’

Sara Packer’s boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related offenses and was sentenced to death.

Packer says she helped Sullivan tie Grace up and watched as he raped and strangled her. The couple stored Grace’s body in cat litter for several months before dismembering it and dumping it in a wooded area.

