Plane landing at Newark airport blows tires and skids on runway

NEWARK — A plane blew tires Saturday while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials said, sending it skidding on the runway before coming to a halt.

United Airlines Flight 627 from Denver was landing at 1 p.m. Saturday with 166 passengers when the tires blew, the airline said.

United spokesman Robert Einhorn said the plane remained on the runway. The FAA initially said it skidded off the pavement, but later said it ‘‘veered to the left side of the pavement.’’