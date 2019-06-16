Alabama orders ‘chemical castration’ of some child molesters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Some Alabama sex offenders who abuse young children will have to undergo ‘‘chemical castration’’ while on parole, under a new law, but the requirement has prompted legal concerns and appears to be rarely used in some states that allow it.

The procedure uses medications that block testosterone production in order to decrease sex drive. The Alabama law says sex offenders whose crimes involved children between ages 7 and 13 must receive the medication before being released from prison on parole. Alabama doesn’t allow parole for sex crimes involving children 6 and under.

After Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced Monday she had signed the bill, some legal groups raised questions.