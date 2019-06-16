Trump says supporters might ‘demand’ that he serve more than two terms

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution limits the presidency to two terms.

The president has previously joked about serving more than two terms as president, including at an event in April where he told a crowd that he might remain in the Oval Office ‘‘at least for 10 or 14 years.’’

President Trump on Sunday floated the possibility of staying in office longer than two terms, suggesting in a morning tweet that his supporters might ‘‘demand that I stay longer.’’

In tweets Sunday morning, Trump also voiced dissatisfaction with recent news coverage of his administration, calling both The Washington Post and The New York Times ‘‘the Enemy of the People.’’

Advertisement

He added: ‘‘The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!’’

Last year, Trump also joked about doing away with term limits in a speech to Republican donors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in which he praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for doing so in China.

‘‘He’s now president for life. President for life. No, he’s great,’’ Trump said, according to CNN. ‘‘And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot some day.’’

Washington Post

Trump campaign to purge pollsters after leak of results

President Trump’s campaign has decided to purge some of its pollsters after a leak of dismal internal polls for the president that he denied existed.

Just two days before the president is set to kick off his bid for reelection, a top adviser said on Sunday that the campaign was cutting ties with three of its five pollsters to prevent further disclosure of survey data.

Advertisement

The polling showed Trump behind former Vice President Joe Biden in several key battleground states, including by double digits in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. The results were confirmed to The New York Times by advisers to Trump, but when they became public, he called them “fake polls.”

For days, aides to Trump have tried to figure out whom to point the finger at over the leak of the data, which jolted and infuriated the president.

The resulting furor led to an effort by the campaign manager, Brad Parscale, to tighten control.

The rupture of the team came even as the president and his advisers were preparing for a large and elaborate rally in Orlando Tuesday night to formally open his campaign for a second term. Trump was hoping for a show of strength as Democrats had drawn increasing attention before their first debates on June 26 and 27.

New York Times

Israel moves to name Golan settlement after Trump

The Trump name is now the namesake of a tiny Israeli settlement in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet convened in this hamlet Sunday to inaugurate a new settlement named after President Trump in a gesture of appreciation for his recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

The settlement isn’t exactly new. Currently known as Bruchim, it is more than 30 years old and has a population of 10 people.

Israel is hoping the rebranded ‘‘Ramat Trump,’’ Hebrew for ‘‘Trump Heights,’’ will encourage a wave of residents to vastly expand it.

Advertisement

‘‘It’s absolutely beautiful,’’ said US Ambassador David Friedman, who attended Sunday’s ceremony. Noting that Trump celebrated his birthday on Friday, he said: ‘‘I can’t think of a more appropriate and a more beautiful birthday present.’’

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move illegal under international law.

Associated Press

Trump has gone too far on immigration, poll reports

Half of American voters say the Trump administration has gone too far on immigration enforcement, and optimism about the US economy, while still high, has slipped over the past quarter as trade tensions ramp up, a Fox News poll shows.

The 50 percent who say enforcement of immigration laws has ‘‘gone too far’’ is more than double, 24 percent, those who say actions haven’t gone far enough. About one in five say the measures are about right.

By a wide majority — 73 percent to 24 percent — Americans favor giving legal status to young people brought to the United States illegally as children, so-called Dreamers. Allocating more agents to the border was a more popular choice than imposing tariffs on Mexican imports or building a wall on the US-Mexican border.

On tariffs, nearly eight in 10 of those polled had concerns that things they buy will be more expensive. More voters say tariffs hurt rather than help the US economy, with 45 percent saying they hurt and 33 percent saying they help.

A majority, 57 percent, said they were optimistic about the US economy. While still positive, that’s down from 63 percent in February and 66 percent in January 2017, around the time of President Trump’s inauguration.

Advertisement

The poll was conducted June 9-12 of 1,001 registered voters nationwide by Beacon Research, a Democratic polling operation, and Republican pollsters Shaw & Co. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Bloomberg News

Former Maine governor has a new job — tending bar

Former Republican governor Paul LePage’s wife won’t be the only one in their family spending the summer working at a restaurant. LePage will be joining her as a bartender.

McSeagulls Restaurant owner Jeff Stoddard said he hasn’t finalized the former governor’s schedule but expects him to be tending bar for the entire summer in Boothbay Harbor. The governor’s wife, Ann, will be working there again as a server.

The restaurant posted photos on social media showing the former governor and first lady wearing McSeagulls T-shirts that proclaimed, ‘‘Eat, Drink & Flounder, Just for the Halibut.’’

The LePages spent the winter at their home in Florida. It’s unclear where they’re staying this summer. They sold their Boothbay home last summer.

Associated Press