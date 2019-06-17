Supreme Court won’t rule on clash between another bakery and a gay couple

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the owners of an Oregon bakery who were fined for refusing to create a wedding cake for a gay couple.

In a brief order, the justices instead returned the case to lower courts in Oregon “for further consideration” in light of a 2018 decision in which the court ducked a similar issue in a case concerning a baker from Colorado. (The ruling left open the question of whether a business can discriminate against gay men and lesbians based on rights protected by the First Amendment.)

The court’s action Monday left still unresolved the question of whether many kinds of businesses, including florists, photography studios, calligraphers, and tattoo artists, may discriminate against same-sex couples on religious grounds.