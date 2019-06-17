Supreme Court won’t rule on clash between another bakery and a gay couple
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the owners of an Oregon bakery who were fined for refusing to create a wedding cake for a gay couple.
In a brief order, the justices instead returned the case to lower courts in Oregon “for further consideration” in light of a 2018 decision in which the court ducked a similar issue in a case concerning a baker from Colorado. (The ruling left open the question of whether a business can discriminate against gay men and lesbians based on rights protected by the First Amendment.)
The court’s action Monday left still unresolved the question of whether many kinds of businesses, including florists, photography studios, calligraphers, and tattoo artists, may discriminate against same-sex couples on religious grounds.
Lower courts have generally sided with gay and lesbian couples who were refused service, ruling that they are entitled to equal treatment, at least in parts of the country with laws forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation. The owners of businesses challenging those laws have argued that the government should not force them to choose between the rules of their faiths and their livelihoods, citing constitutional protections for free speech and religious liberty.
The new case started in 2012 when the owners of a bakery called Sweetcakes by Melissa refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple, Rachel Bowman-Cryer and Laurel Bowman-Cryer.
The owners, Melissa Klein and Aaron Klein, said doing so would violate their religious principles. The state labor bureau ruled against the Kleins, saying they had violated an Oregon law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation and ordering them to pay $135,000 in damages. A state appeals court affirmed the decision and rejected arguments from the Kleins that the First Amendment allowed them to turn the couple away.
The Oregon Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal, and the bakery went out of business.