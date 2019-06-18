Shanahan withdraws nomination for defense secretary

Shanahan, who had been serving as the acting defense secretary, announced his resignation as a routine FBI background investigation, conducted on all Cabinet nominees, was continuing because of Shanahan’s divorce. Shanahan’s ex-wife had accused him of punching her in the stomach, which Shanahan has denied. He said that his ex-wife started the fight, and his spokesman said that she was arrested and charged with domestic violence, charges which were eventually dropped.

President Trump on Tuesday withdrew the nomination of Patrick M. Shanahan to be the permanent defense secretary, leaving the Pentagon in transition at a time of escalating tensions with Iran and questions about the role of the military at the border with Mexico.

Trump named Mark T. Esper, secretary of the Army and a former Raytheon executive, to take over as acting secretary of defense. He did not say whether Esper would be nominated for the permanent position.

In a Twitter post, the president said the withdrawal was the decision of Shanahan, who has served for six months as acting defense secretary.

“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family,” Trump wrote.

According to court documents viewed by The New York Times, in 2011 Shanahan’s son, who was 17 at the time, hit his mother repeatedly with a baseball bat, and she was hospitalized. The next day, Patrick Shanahan flew from Seattle to Florida and stayed with his son for several days before his son turned himself in to the authorities.

“I would welcome the opportunity to be secretary of defense, but not at the expense of being a good father,” Shanahan said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.