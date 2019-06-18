‘The Profit’ loses city vote against his huge US flag

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina city has voted against the flying of really big flags, holding its ground against a reality TV star’s huge Stars and Stripes.

News outlets reported that the Statesville City Council voted down changes to the flag ordinance Monday night. That means flags in Statesville must be no larger than 25 feet by 40 feet. That’s roughly half the size of the American flag that Marcus Lemonis has unfurled outside his Gander RV company.