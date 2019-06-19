EPA finalizes plan to replace Obama-era climate rules

“The Affordable Clean Energy rule gives states the regulatory certainty they need to continue to reduce emissions and provide affordable energy to all Americans,” Andrew Wheeler, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, said Wednesday as he introduced the new measure.

While the Obama plan would have set national emissions limits and mandated the reconstruction of power grids to move utilities away from coal, the new measure gives states broad authority to decide how far, if at all, to scale back emissions.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday replaced former President Barack Obama’s effort to reduce planet-warming pollution from coal plants with a new rule that would allow plants to stay open longer and slow progress on cutting carbon emissions.

Wheeler said that the Obama administration overreached its authority with its rule, the Clean Power Plan, which was suspended by the Supreme Court after challenges from 28 states and hundreds of companies.

The new rule is also likely to prompt a flurry of legal challenges, this time from environmental groups, saying that it could have far-reaching implications for global warming. If the Supreme Court ultimately upholds the administration’s approach to pollution regulation, it would shut down a key avenue that future presidents could use to address climate change.

At issue is whether the EPA has authority to set national restrictions on carbon emissions and force states to move away from coal, as assumed under Obama’s rule. Under the Trump administration’s interpretation, the agency has authority only over environmental infractions at individual plants, like chemical spills and improper handling of hazardous materials.

Jody Freeman, a professor of environmental law at Harvard University and a former legal counsel in the Obama administration, said it would be “a blockbuster” if the battle reached the Supreme Court and justices endorsed the Trump administration approach. “It could foreclose a new administration from doing something more ambitious,” she said.

The new rule, which is expected to come into effect within 30 days, assumes that the forces of the market will guide the country to a future of cleaner energy by naturally phasing out coal over time. It imposes only modest requirements on coal plants.

While it instructs states to reduce emissions, the new measure sets no targets. Instead, it gives states broad latitude to decide how much carbon reduction they consider reasonable and suggests ways to improve efficiency at individual power plants.

Jeffrey R. Holmstead, who served in the EPA during both Bush administrations and now represents utility companies as a lawyer for the firm Bracewell, said he thought the current Supreme Court would be skeptical of any presidential effort to regulate carbon emissions under existing law.

“It will establish what the EPA can and can’t do,” Holmstead said of the new Trump rule. “I think it really will tie the hands of future administrations.”

Environmental groups say the Trump rule will slow the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at a time when scientists warn that countries must rapidly decarbonize to avoid the most severe effects of climate change, including heat waves, extreme storms, droughts, and floods.

Wheeler has said the Trump administration’s plan is legally sound, will not damage the economy, and will still go a long way toward reducing carbon.

Wheeler maintained that, when the new measure is fully implemented, it will reduce carbon emissions in the power sector by 34 percent below 2005 levels, roughly equal to the goals of the Clean Power Plan.

Scientific and environmental organizations, though, maintain that the Trump rule could cause emissions to rise compared with what the Clean Power Plan would have done and that the Trump rule would be only slightly better than doing nothing at all.

That’s in large part because of a phenomenon known as the emissions rebound effect. While plants that make efficiency improvements like those suggested under the Trump plan will become slightly cleaner, those improvements will generally allow them to operate longer, too. The overall effect is to increase the amount of emissions generated over the lifetime of a particular plant.