Hope Hicks declines to answer lawmakers’ questions on transition, White House

Behind closed doors, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee pressed Hope Hicks, one of Trump’s closest former aides, on her recollections of episodes documented by Mueller, the special counsel, in which Trump tried to assert control over investigations of his campaign’s ties to Russian election interference. They also resurrected an older accusation against Trump: the president’s role in an illegal scheme to make hush payments to two women during his 2016 campaign.

WASHINGTON — After weeks of simmering frustration, House Democrats took their first shot on Wednesday at questioning a key figure from Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether President Trump obstructed justice. They were not entirely happy with the results.

But if the hearing had the potential to kick-start Democrats’ stalled investigations into Trump, it quickly veered toward an increasingly familiar outcome. Under the direction of White House and her private lawyers, Hicks declined to answer questions about her time working in the administration and on the presidential transition, citing instructions from the president that she was “absolutely immune” from answering, lawmakers from both parties said.

She even refused, Democrats said, to identify the location of her West Wing office. But Hicks did engage in queries about her work on the campaign, which is not subject to executive privilege or claims of immunity. The Judiciary Committee said it intended to release a full transcript of the interview within 48 hours.

Democrats were displeased, if not altogether surprised. Even as the interview went on, several lawmakers emerged threatening to take Hicks to court to enforce a subpoena for her full testimony. “I’m watching obstruction of justice in action,” said Representative Ted Lieu, Democrat of California. “We’re going to go to court. We’re going to win and just make Hope Hicks come back again and actually answer the questions about her tenure in the White House.”

Others said later that it had been “productive” at least on the topic of Hicks’ campaign work.

Republicans, for their part, called the session “a complete waste of time,” given Hicks’ extensive past statements to other congressional committees and Mueller’s investigators. They accused Democrats of refusing to accept Mueller’s decisions not to charge Trump or his campaign for either conspiracy with the Russians or obstruction of justice — ignoring the special counsel’s conclusion that he could not exonerate the president of obstruction, either.

“They are just trying to continue to make some hay out of the whole Russian collusion and obstruction of justice,” said Representative Steve Chabot, Republican of Ohio. “They seem to be bound and determined to keep this story alive about the president getting impeached.”

Trump seethed on Twitter. He called House hearings “#Rigged” and accused Democrats of “presidential harassment” and seeking to conduct a “Redo, or a Do Over” because they were dissatisfied with Mueller’s conclusions.

The president’s view has bedeviled House Democrats for weeks, as his aides have systematically tried to cut off potential witnesses and contain evidence that Democrats have requested. The stonewalling has prompted a growing number of lawmakers — nearly a quarter of the Democratic caucus — to support opening an impeachment inquiry.

Some Democrats on the committee have begun arguing that they should reach down the witness list to Trump associates who may figure less prominently in Mueller’s report but whom the White House cannot shield from testifying because they never worked in the administration.

One such possibility is Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager whom the president ordered in June 2017 to deliver a message to the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, to reassert control over the special counsel investigation and drastically limit its scope, according to the Mueller report. Another is Christopher Ruddy, a friend of Trump’s, who recounted to the special counsel about being told during a White House meeting the same month that Trump was thinking hard about firing Mueller.

But both men, and others like the former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, are also political allies of the president and savvy messengers capable with the help of House Republicans of upending a hearing to undermine Democrats.

Under an agreement forged last week with the Justice Department, Judiciary Committee members have begun to get access to FBI summaries of witness interviews and notes and other communications that Mueller collected. The documents could influence where the committee goes next.

Democrats are more likely to call Jody Hunt, Sessions’ former chief of staff who kept detailed notes of White House and Justice Department meetings; and Rick Dearborn, a White House aide whom Lewandowski enlisted to help him deliver Trump’s message to Sessions. But both men could try to claim that Trump’s right to assert executive privilege keeps them from disclosing information about those episodes.

Hicks has already made such an assertion once. When she appeared for private questioning by the House Intelligence Committee in February 2018, she declined to answer questions about her work on the Trump presidential transition or in the White House. On Wednesday, she came armed with a letter from the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, saying that she is “absolutely immune” from being forced to testify.

“The longstanding principle of immunity for senior advisers to the president is firmly rooted in the Constitution’s separation of powers and protects the core functions of the presidency,” he wrote in a letter to the committee’s chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York. But the president stopped short of trying to assert executive privilege over his conversations with Hicks.