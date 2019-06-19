Police search for brawlers at youth baseball game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado authorities say they are investigating a fist fight between adults over a teenage umpire’s calls during a youth baseball game involving 7-year-olds.

Video shot by spectators shows men exchanging punches on the field.

Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said police want help identifying a man shown punching the side of another man’s head, knocking him to the ground. Police posted the video Tuesday on Facebook.