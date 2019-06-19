$4.5m in settlements over deaths tied to Ohio doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio hospital system has reached nearly $4.5 million in settlements so far over the deaths of patients who allegedly received excessive painkiller doses ordered by a doctor now charged with murder.

At least 29 wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and now-fired intensive care doctor William Husel, who pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths that occurred between 2015 and 2018.

His lawyer has said Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.