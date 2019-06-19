Trump’s UN nominee breaks with the president on climate change
President Trump’s nominee to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations publicly broke with him on climate change Wednesday, stating at her Senate confirmation hearing that she believes fossil fuels and human behavior contribute to the planet’s shifting weather phenomena — but stopping short of endorsing a return to international pacts like the Paris Climate Agreement.
Kelly Knight Craft, currently the US ambassador to Canada, stressed to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that ‘‘human behavior has contributed to the change in climate, let there be no doubt.’’
She added: ‘‘I also understand that fossil fuels have played a part in climate change.’’
Advertisement
But Craft rejected urging the United States to make a return to the Paris agreement, warning that such pacts could imperil American jobs.
‘‘We don’t feel like we have to be part of an agreement to be leaders,’’ she told senators .
Democrats had voiced serious concerns about how Craft would address climate change, due to her family’s investment — tens of millions of dollars — in the fossil fuel industry. Craft pledged to the panel Wednesday that she would recuse herself from any negotiations or meetings related to coal and other fossil fuels.
WASHINGTON POST