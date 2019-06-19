Trump’s UN nominee breaks with the president on climate change

President Trump’s nominee to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations publicly broke with him on climate change Wednesday, stating at her Senate confirmation hearing that she believes fossil fuels and human behavior contribute to the planet’s shifting weather phenomena — but stopping short of endorsing a return to international pacts like the Paris Climate Agreement.

Kelly Knight Craft, currently the US ambassador to Canada, stressed to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that ‘‘human behavior has contributed to the change in climate, let there be no doubt.’’

She added: ‘‘I also understand that fossil fuels have played a part in climate change.’’