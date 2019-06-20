Appeals court allows Trump abortion rules to take effect

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court said Thursday new Trump administration rules imposing additional hurdles for women seeking abortions can take effect while the government appeals decisions that blocked them.

More than 20 states and several civil rights and health organizations challenged the rules in cases filed in Oregon, Washington, and California. Judges in all three states blocked the rules from taking effect, with Oregon and Washington judges issuing nationwide injunctions. One judge called the new policy ‘‘madness.’’

But a three-judge panel of the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals called the rules a ‘‘reasonable’’ interpretation of a federal law that prohibits taxpayer-funded health clinics from advocating, encouraging, or promoting abortion.