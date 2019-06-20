House would block Feds from interfering with state pot laws

Lawmakers had already enacted protection for the 47 states where medical marijuana is legal.

The bipartisan vote was a breakthrough for advocates of legalization, who had unsuccessfully pressed the idea in the past under GOP control of the House. Eleven states have legalized marijuana for personal use, but possessing and selling it remains a federal offense.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House voted 267 to 165 to block the Justice Department from interfering with states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Attorney General William Barr said at his confirmation hearing in January that Justice would not go after marijuana companies in states where cannabis is legal. He vowed not to use limited government resources to target cannabis businesses that comply with state laws. Many had relied on guidance from the Obama administration that kept federal authorities from cracking down. But those guidelines were rescinded by the former attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

‘‘We are watching the growth of this industry — a multibillion-dollar industry,’’ said Representative Earl Blumenauer, Democrat of Oregon. ‘‘We are watching state after state move forward.’’

The vote came on an amendment to a House bill that sets the Justice Department’s budget and would apply for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. There are also efforts afoot to pass permanent protections that would apply to states that have legalized cannabis for either medical or recreational use, with Senators Cory Gardner, Republican of Colorado, and Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, offering a proposal dubbed the States Act. It has yet to advance.

‘‘I certainly think it has support over here,’’ said Gardner, whose home state has a thriving legal marijuana economy. ‘‘While appropriations riders are important in the interim, we do need the long-term certainty of the States Act.’’

The amendment passed over the opposition of conservative Republicans.

The amendment “sends the wrong message about widely abused drugs in the United States,’’ said Representative Robert Aderholt of Alabama. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

McConnell says Senate will fight a legislative pay raise

WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, said the GOP-majority chamber won’t back a bipartisan plan by House leaders to give lawmakers their first cost-of-living pay hike in a decade.

McConnell said ‘‘we’re not doing a COLA adjustment in the Senate,’’ a position that’s likely to kill the $4,500 pay raise. Lawmakers are supposed to get an automatic inflationary increase each year but it has been blocked since 2009.

House leaders in both parties, led by majority leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, and minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, have been trying to orchestrate a maneuver to bless a cost-of-living increase. Rank-and-file lawmakers make $174,000 per year, but rising housing and college costs are making it more difficult for members who aren’t well off to remain in Congress.

In the past, McConnell has supported an annual COLA. But the practice of blocking the increase became regimented after the Tea Party-fueled 2010 GOP takeover of the House. The Kentucky Republican is up for reelection next year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said it’s not worth talking about going forward with a pay raise unless the effort is bipartisan. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Trump adversary Jeff Flake will be a fellow at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE — The former US senator Jeff Flake, who famously tangled with President Trump, is heading to Harvard.

The Arizona Republican is among six new resident fellows who will join Harvard’s Institute of Politics this fall.

Flake was one of Trump’s most vocal GOP adversaries in the Senate before leaving the chamber in December after declining to seek reelection to a second term.

Flake repeatedly rebuked Trump, accusing him of ‘‘reckless, outrageous and undignified behavior’’ and saying the president’s use of the terms ‘‘fake news’’ and ‘‘enemy of the people’’ smacked of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s propaganda.

Harvard’s other incoming fellows include LaTosha Brown, cofounder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Bob Cohn, president of The Atlantic; and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, a former Panamanian vice president and foreign minister. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

As president, Booker would offer drug-crime clemency

Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey on Thursday announced a plan to offer clemency to more than 17,000 inmates who are serving time for nonviolent drug-related offenses on the first day of his presidency — an expansive use of executive power that would be the broadest clemency initiative since the Civil War.

The plan, which draws heavily on previous legislation he has introduced and passed as a senator, takes pains to address the vast racial inequalities wrought by the war on drugs.

It focuses on those serving sentences for marijuana-related offenses, as well as those with disparate sentences because of old distinctions between crack and powder cocaine.

It also addresses inmates whose sentences would have been reduced had the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill that was cosponsored by Booker and signed by President Trump late last year, been applied retroactively.

The announcement came a day after Booker made a rare direct criticism of a fellow Democratic candidate for president, calling on Joe Biden, the former vice president, to apologize for his comments about how he in the past worked with segregationist senators to pass legislation. — NEW YORK TIMES