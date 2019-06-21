House Intel panel to subpoena former Trump business partner Felix Sater after no-show

WASHINGTON — The House Intelligence Committee will issue a subpoena for the testimony of Felix Sater, a former business associate of President Trump, after he failed on Friday to appear for a scheduled interview with panel staff.

‘‘The Committee had scheduled a voluntary staff-level interview with Mr. Sater, but he did not show up this morning as agreed. As a result, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony,’’ said panel spokesman Patrick Boland in a statement.

But Sater’s attorney said Friday that he had failed to appear because of health complications, and is ready to give his testimony to the panel voluntarily.