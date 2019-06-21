Roy Moore running for Senate despite discouragement from GOP

Moore, a one-time kickboxer who was twice removed as Alabama’s chief justice for disciplinary reasons, took on national Republican leaders and others in announcing his 2020 campaign on Thursday.

The question is whether conservative Alabama voters who only narrowly rejected Moore in favor of Democrat Doug Jones will now be willing to side with a maverick known for opposing gay marriage and defending his courthouse display of the Ten Commandments.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Never one to back down from a fight, Republican Roy Moore is facing a wall of GOP opposition that includes President Trump as he launches another US Senate bid, testing whether he can overcome the sexual misconduct allegations that helped derail his last run.

‘‘People in Alabama are not only angry, they are going to act on that anger,” Moore said. “They want Washington, and other people outside their state, out of this election.’’ He blamed his 2017 loss to Jones on ‘‘a fraud.’’

Despite allegations that he made sexual advances on young women decades ago — claims that helped put a reliably red seat in the Democratic column in 2017 — Moore cast himself as a righteous servant who evokes fear inside the Beltway.

‘‘Why does the mere mention of my name cause people to get up in arms in Washington D.C?’’ added Moore. ‘‘Is it because I believe in God, and marriage and morality in our county? ... Are these things embarrassing to them?’’

Critics of Moore’s decision included Alabama’s senior senator.

‘‘Alabama can do better than Roy Moore,’’ Republican Senator Richard Shelby told reporters shortly before Moore’s announcement. Of the possibility of Moore securing the GOP nomination, he added: ‘‘I don’t think it’s good for the party nationally. ... I don’t think it would help the president, I don’t think it would help anybody running.’’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was similarly blunt.

‘‘He can do what he wants to, but we’re certainly going to oppose him in every way,’’ the Kentucky Republican said before Moore’s announcement.

Trump tweeted last month that Moore ‘‘cannot win’’ and said Republicans needed to retake the seat to preserve what his administration has accomplished.

‘‘Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,’’ Trump tweeted.