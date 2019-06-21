Why did Trump blink on Iran? Here’s what we know

There were no official statements issued Friday morning to clarify the internal deliberations that led to the last-minute stand-down. But Trump himself offered explanations — and reporters in Washington were on the hunt to fill out the picture.

How did he come to that decision?

President Trump on Thursday called off retaliatory strikes at the last minute that targeted three Iranian sites following the downing of a US Navy drone over the strategic Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

Here’s what we know:

■Trump posted four tweets Friday, criticizing the Iran nuclear deal, justifying why he terminated it, and saying that, after imposition of “strong sanctions,” Iran was now “Bust!”

He went on to say that “10 minutes before the strike” he had learned 150 people would die.

“I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” he said, adding that he was in “no hurry.”

Here are his tweets:

President Obama made a desperate and terrible deal with Iran - Gave them 150 Billion Dollars plus I.8 Billion Dollars in CASH! Iran was in big trouble and he bailed them out. Gave them a free path to Nuclear Weapons, and SOON. Instead of saying thank you, Iran yelled..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

....proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

■Trump elaborated in a NBC News interview Friday with Chuck Todd, saying that after he was told at the last minute about the projected casualties, “I thought about it for a second and I said, you know what, they shot down an unmanned drone, plane, whatever you want to call it, and here we are sitting with 150 dead people that would have taken place probably within a half an hour after I said go ahead, and I didn’t like it, I didn’t think, I didn’t think it was proportionate.”

■During deliberations about the proposed strikes in the White House Situation Room on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that sanctions were having a powerful effect by slashing Iran’s oil revenues, a senior administration official familiar with the discussion told the New York Times.

Pompeo, who is a hawk on Iran, favored some kind of pinpoint, military response to the drone strike, the official said. But the secretary of state also emphasized to Trump that the sanctions were having the long-term effect that the administration had hoped. The newspaper said Trump’s tweets on Friday suggested he may have listened to Pompeo.

■National Security Advisor John Bolton, another hawk on Iran, pushed Trump to order the strike. Trump changed his mind based on “some additional information,” an official told Bloomberg News. The news service didn’t say what the information was. Bolton and Trump have been engaged in an ongoing debate about how to handle Iran, a senior White House official told CNN earlier Thursday.

■The Times reported that one person familiar with Trump’s thinking said he was pleased with Thursday night’s events because he liked the “command” of approving the strike, but also the decisiveness of calling it off.

■The Associated Press reported Pompeo, Bolton, and a number of top national security advisers and congressional leaders attended the briefing in the Situation Room. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told ‘‘Fox and Friends’’ Friday that Trump “was very clear that there will be action.’’ But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said no specific plans were discussed. And US Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee, said ‘‘the president certainly was listening’’ when congressional leaders at the meeting urged him to be cautious and not escalate the already tense situation.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.