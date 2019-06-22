Trump: Military action against Iran still ‘on the table’

‘‘I don’t want to kill 150 Iranians. . . . I don’t want to kill 150 of anything or anybody unless it’s absolutely necessary,’’ he told reporters as he left the White House for a weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat.

The president said he aborted a military strike set for Thursday after learning 150 people would be killed.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Saturday he’s still considering military action against Iran after it downed an unmanned US military aircraft, saying the use of force is ‘‘always on the table until we get this solved.’’

Trump said ‘‘we very much appreciate’’ a decision by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard not to shoot down a US spy plane carrying more than 30 people. He said the downing of the US drone was ‘‘probably intentional’’ — contradicting what he said Thursday.

The president’s comments came as Iran summoned the United Arab Emirates’ top envoy to Tehran to protest the neighboring Arab nation’s decision to allow the United States to use a base there to launch the drone that Iran says entered its airspace, state media reported Saturday.

Iran issued a ‘‘strong protest’’ to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory, the report by the official IRNA news agency said.

The United States said its RQ-4A Global Hawk was shot down Thursday over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, not inside Iranian airspace.

The shoot-down by elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces marked the first time the Islamic Republic directly attacked the American military amid mounting tensions over Tehran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

The two countries disputed the circumstances leading up to an Iranian surface-to-air missile bringing down the drone, an unmanned aircraft with a wingspan larger than a Boeing 737 jetliner and costing over $100 million.

British diplomat Andrew Murrison planned to visit Iran on Sunday and call for the ‘‘urgent de-escalation in the region and raise U.K. and international concerns about Iran’s regional conduct’’ during talks with Tehran’s government, Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement Saturday.

‘‘At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran,’’ the statement said.