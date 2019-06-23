Sibling acrobats crossing Times Square on a high wire

NEW YORK — Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN’-dahs) circus family have begun their high wire journey between two skyscrapers 25 stories above Times Square.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he’s nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-YAH’-nah) Wallenda, is joining him Sunday night for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

Their latest daredevil stunt is being streamed live on ABC.